TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:14, 08 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka wins Tashkent Grand Prix

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhansai Smagulov won the Tashkent Grand Prix 2017 in Uzbekistan, Sports.kz reports.

    Smagulov took on Uzbekistan's Giyosjon Boboev in the final bout after defeating Rishad Ariarmud from Afghanistan and Mirzohid Farmanov in quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

    The Tashkent Grand Prix 2017 is being held in the Uzbek capital from October 6 to October 9 with the participation of 183 athletes from 27 countries.

     

