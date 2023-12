ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Galiya Tynbayeva won gold in the women's 48kg final at the Paks Junior European Cup 2019 which is underway in Hungary, Kazinform reports.

Tynbayeva added the third medal to the country's tally.



As earlier reported, the Paks Junior European Cup 2019 kicked off on June 22 bringing together 413 athletes from 28 states of the world. Kazakhstan is represented by 20 judokas.