Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov wins at the start of 2024 Paris Games

Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov celebrates his first victory at the start of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Smetov, who competes in men’s 60kg, faced Dutch judoka Tornike Tsjakadoea in the elimination round of 32 held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The fight ended with Smetov’s win (ippon).

Yeldos Smetov was born on September 9, 1992 in Taraz. He is a silver medalist of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.