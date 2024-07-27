EN
    13:37, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov wins at the start of 2024 Paris Games

    Smetov Yeldos
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

    Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov celebrates his first victory at the start of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

    Smetov, who competes in men’s 60kg, faced Dutch judoka Tornike Tsjakadoea in the elimination round of 32 held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The fight ended with Smetov’s win (ippon).

    Yeldos Smetov was born on September 9, 1992 in Taraz. He is a silver medalist of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Judo Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
