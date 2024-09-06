Kazakh judoka Yergali Shamey to compete in Men’s 73kg at Paralympics

Yergali Shamey of Kazakhstan will be vying for a gold medal after winning his second bout at the ongoing 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakhstani athlete advanced to the Para Judo - Men’s 73kg J1 final after defeating Lennart Sass of Germany. Yergali beat the German athlete with a score of 10:1 at the Champ de Mars Arena.

The Para Judo - Men’s 73kg J1 final is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

Earlier, the Kazakh judoka won Armindo Rodrigues in the Men’s 73kg J1 quarterfinals with a score of 10:0.

Yergali Shamey is the world champion and the winner of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

On September 5 two Kazakh para-athletes won medals at the Summer Paralympic Games 20204 in Paris. Akmaral Nauatbek grabbed gold in the women’s – 48kg J2 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games blowing French judoka Sandrine Martinet away 10:0.

Nurdaulet Zhumagali clinched silver in the men’s 100 m breaststroke.

After taking the second gold Kazakhstan soared in the official medal standings from the 49th to the 34th spot. Kazakhstan took two gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the ongoing Paralympics.