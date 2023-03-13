Kazakh judoka Yerkhan Murat wins Zagreb Cadet European Cup 2023

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Yerkhan Murat from Atyrau became a champion of the Zagreb Cadet European Cup 2023, Kazinform learned from the regional communications office of the Atyrau region.

The event was held from March 10 to 12 in Zagreb, Croatia, among the tatami masters from 35 countries of the world, born in 2006-2008.

Yerkhan Murat, who competed in men’s 50 kg, won over the athletes from Italy, Ukraine, Georgia, Israel, and Hungary.

«The training we had in February ahead of the European Cup went on well. My student became a champion. This is a result of hard work. Congratulations on our common victory!» Yerkhan’s coach Salimgerey Nurbolganov says.