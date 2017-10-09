EN
    16:40, 09 October 2017

    Kazakh judokas grab two gold medals in Kyrgyzstan

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Over 300 judokas aged 12 to 16 competed in the Open Judo Tournament in Bishkek. Athletes from Mangistau region won six medals, including two gold ones at the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As head coach Berik Zhumagaliyev said, Yernar Nadirbay (32 kg) and Dauren Tolegenov (55 kg) from "Zhas Batyr" Youth Sports School of Mangistau Region claimed gold.

    Zhandos Abuov (46 kg) and Kanatbek Amanzholov (66 kg) brought silver to the national team.

    Kuanyshbek Komekov (38 kg) and Abubakir Baubek (70 kg) settled for bronze.

     

