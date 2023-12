Kazakh judokas haul 4 medals at Asian Cadet Championships in Thailand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Day 1 of the 2022 Judo Asian Cadet Championships in Bangkok, Thailand Team Kazakhstan collected four medals, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

In the -60kg weight category Nurkanat Serikbayev clinched gold, while Merei Markhambetov hauled silver.

Nursultan Zaizagaliyev earned silver, whereas Zhanarys Rakhmetkali settled for bronze in the -66kg weight class.

Photo: olympic.kz