ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani judokas won silver medals at the 2016 Judo Grand Prix in Dusseldorf, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh claimed silver in Women's 48kg category. She succumbed to South Korean athlete Bo Kyeong Jeong in the final.

Eldos Smetov also bagged silver after losing the final bout to South Korean Won Jin Kim in Men's 60 kg category.