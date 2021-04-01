Kazakh judokas lose on Day 1 of Judo Grand Slam in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Judo Grand Slam has kicked off to a bad start for Team Kazakhstan in Antalya, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Day 1 proved to be quite unsuccessful for two Kazakhstani judokas, namely Magzhan Shamshadin and Baurzhan Sagyngaliuly.

In his first bout in Men’s 60 kg weight class, Magzhan Shamshadin defeated Italian Andrea Carlino. He had all chances of beating Brazilian Eric Takabatake in the next fight, however, the opponent was stronger than Kazakhstani.

Baurzhan Sagyngaliuly stunned Shugen Nakano of the Philippines in the Round 2 of Men’s 66 kg event. But, in the next round he faced two-time world champion Hifumi Abe of Japan and lost the fight.