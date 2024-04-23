Kazakh judokas pocket 3 medals at Asian Championships

Galiya Tynbayeva, Esmigul Kuyulova and Zhanarys Rakhmetkali won bronze medals in the women’s 48 kg and 63 kg and men’s 66 kg events respectively at the 2024 Asian Judo Championships in Hong Kong, Kazinfom News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

On the final day, unfortunately, Kazakhstan failed to win a medal. Aruna Zhangeldina and Nurlykhan Sharkhan lost in the bronze medal bouts in the women’s 78 kg and men’s 100 kg events, respectively.

The mixed team events are set to begin today, April 23.