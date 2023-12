Kazakh judokas pocket 8 medals at Asia-Oceania Cadet Championships 2019

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh judokas won 8 medals at the Asia-Oceania Cadet Championships 2019 on Day 1, Olympic.kz reports.

Alima Zhumagaliyeva (40 kg), Nurganat Serikbayev (50 kg), Tlegen Tynarbai (66 kg) topped the podium.

The Kazakhstan team also won five bronze medals: Aslan Les (55 kg), Marlen Adil (60 kg), Diana Burkeyeva (44 kg), Balnur Abdeshova (48 kg), and Aruzhan Yerezhepova (48 kg).





Photo courtesy of Olympic.kz