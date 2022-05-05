Kazakh judokas scoop silver, bronze at Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes scooped two more medals at the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul in Brazil, Kazinform reports.

Judoka Anna Kramorova settled for silver in the 78kg weight class final after being defeated by the South Korean opponent. Kramorova beat judokas from Turkey and Mongolia in the semifinal.

Kazakhstani Sabyrzhan Khapizov won bronze in the 100kg weight category. He was stunned by judokas from Iran and Ukraine.

Kazakhstani judokas Yermek Zhanibekuly (90kg), Lyazzat Bakhtiyarova (63kg) and Assel Maksutova (70kg) all eased into Top5 of their respective weight categories.

The 24th Summer Deaflympics is underway in Caxias do Sul in Brazil. The event brought together over 4,000 athletes from 100 countries of the world. Team Kazakhstan is expected to vie for medals in nine sports.