Kazakh judokas shine at U21 Judo International Masters in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas hauled five medals at the U21 Judo International Masters in Bremen, Germany this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The championships gathered over 1,000 athletes from 25 countries.



Team Kazakhstan collected one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.



Dauren Suikenov won gold in 55kg weight class. Kuanysh Zhaksylyk and Yerkebulan Abdulla clinched silver in 55kg and +100kg weight categories respectively. Bronze went to Kauyrberdi Aidynbai (55kg) and Zhassulan Otarbek (60kg).