EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:20, 16 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judokas sweep bronze at Guangzhou Masters 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Guangzhou Masters 2018, the large international judo tournament held from 15 December to 16 December in China, Guangzhou, has come to an end with Kazakhstan picking two bronze medals, Olympic.kz reports.


    Yeldos Smetov defeated Russia's Islam Yashuyev in the men's 60 kg weigh category to win the bronze medal. Islam Bozbayev has also won bronze on the day two losing to Czech judoka David Klammert in the men's 90 kg semifinal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!