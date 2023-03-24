Kazakh judokas to hold bronze medal fights at Tbilisi Grand Slam 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four Kazakh judokas will hold bronze medal fights on the first day of the Tbilisi Grand Slam 2023 tournament, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

Magzhan Shamshidin and Kanat Seyilkhan will fight each other for a bronze medal in men’s 60 kg.

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev will face Ukrainian Bogdan Yadov in men’s 66 kg. Abiba Abuzhakypova has a chance to climb the podium too if she wins Spanish judoka Abelenda Martinez in women’s 48kg.