EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:55, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judokas to hold bronze medal fights at Tbilisi Grand Slam 2023

    None
    Photo: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four Kazakh judokas will hold bronze medal fights on the first day of the Tbilisi Grand Slam 2023 tournament, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Magzhan Shamshidin and Kanat Seyilkhan will fight each other for a bronze medal in men’s 60 kg.

    Gusman Kyrgyzbayev will face Ukrainian Bogdan Yadov in men’s 66 kg. Abiba Abuzhakypova has a chance to climb the podium too if she wins Spanish judoka Abelenda Martinez in women’s 48kg.


    Tags:
    Judo Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!