NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh judokas won three bronze medals at the Asian Seniour Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.

Aruna Jangeldina defeated Liu Shin from Taipei in women’s 78 kg. Nurlykhan Sharkhan beat Akobir Abubakir from Tajikistan in men’s 100 kg.

Didar Khamza won over Aram Griroryan from the UAE in men’s 90 kg.





Photo: olympic.kz