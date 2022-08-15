EN
    12:47, 15 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh judokas win big at Asian Judo Cup

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national judo team grabbed five gold medals at the 2022 Asian Judo Cup in memory of Turar Zholdybayev in Aktau, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakh squad also scooped seven silver and 13 bronze medals wrapping up the tournament at the second place in the overall standings.

    Sungat Zhubatkan (-66kg weight class), Askar Narkulov (-73kg weight class), Yerzat Argynov (-81kg weight class), Yerkanat Moldagulov (-100kg weight class) and Yelaman Yergaliyev (+100 kg weight class) earned gold.

    Damir Bolatbekov (-60kg weight class), Barys Kuan (-73kg weight class), Nurzhan Bissenov (-81kg weight class), Yerassyl Zhanatayev (-90kg weight class), Bekzat Shagatayev (-100kg weight class), Nurdaulet Zharylgapov (+100kg weight class) and Aruna Zhangeldina (-78kg weight class) hauled silver.

    It should be mentioned that Kazakhstani judokas swept the podium in -100kg weight category taking home all medals.


    Photo: olympic.kz


    Kazakhstan Judo Sport
