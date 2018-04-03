EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:35, 03 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh junior hockey team loses to Germany at World Championship 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the second match of the U18 World Championship Kazakhstan's junior national team first division A group played with the German team in Riga, SPORTINFORM informed. 

    Kazakhstan's national team had minimum loss - 0:1.

    Kazakhstan U18 - Germany U18 0:1 (0:1, 0:0, 0:0)
    0:1 - Valenti - 16:34 (Shitz, Shinko)
    Gate keepers: Prokofiyev - Mnikh
    Liner: 15-33 (4-15, 4-11, 7-7)
    Penalty: 4-10

    On the 5th of April Kazakhstan will play with Denmark.

    Photo: sport.inform.kz

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!