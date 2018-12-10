Kazakh junior hockey team to play friendlies in Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's junior hockey team will play several friendlies in Canada in the run-up to the 2019 World Junior Championship, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Team Kazakhstan will clash with hockey teams of the University of Victoria, Trinity Western University, as well as All Star Freshmen BCIHL and Alberni Bulldogs from December 12 through 20.



The 2019 World Junior Championship will kick off on December 26 in Canada. Kazakhstan is set to face hockey players from Finland, Slovakia, Sweden and the U.S.