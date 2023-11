BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov won the top honors at the Karate 1 Premier League in Baku, Azerbaijan, Olympic.kz reads.

He defeated Iran’s Bahman Asgari in the men’s 75 kg final bout to bag gold.

Earlier Didar Amirali and Kaisar Alpysbai won bronze medals in the tournament.

Photo: olympic.kz