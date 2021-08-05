Kazakh karateka draws match at Tokyo Olympics Elimination Round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh karateka Moldir Zhanbyrbay had her third bout in the women’s 55 kg weigh class at the now-running 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics Elimination Round, Kazinform reports quoting the official website of the Games.

The match vs Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terliuga ended in a draw 4:4. As earlier reported, Zhanbyrbay defeated Radva Sayed of Egypt 7:2 and lost to Bettina Plank of Austria 3:4.

The Kazakh karateka will meet in the next bout Japan’s Miho Miyahara of Japan.

To get through to the semifinals Zhanbyrbay should get either the first or second place in her Pool after four matches.

So far, Team Kazakhstan has won five bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.