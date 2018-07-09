EN
    11:40, 09 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh karateka grabs gold at Varna Cup 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assemgul Saburkhan of Kazakhstan swept a gold medal at the Varna Cup 2018 in the weight category above 65 kg. 

    The cadet international tournament was held as part of the Summer KWU (Kyokushin World Union) Camp 2018 in Bulgaria on July 1-8, the physical culture and sport department of Akmola region reports.

    It brought together 139 sportsmen from 18 countries of the world. Karatekas aged 18-21 fought in 12 different weight classes.
    Akmola region Kazakhstan Sport
