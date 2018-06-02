Kazakh karateka qualified for Youth Olympic Games

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau karateka will participate in the Youth Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Karate Youth League took place in Bulgaria. Following its results, 17-year-old Abilmansur Batyrgali of Kazakhstan qualified for the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires.



At the close of June, Croatia will host another qualification tournament to award five tickets more to the Olympic Games.



As earlier reported, he won the Asian Championship title Under 60kg in Japan.