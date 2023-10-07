Kazakh karateka to vie for top honors at Asiad in Hangzhou

Kazakh karateka Daniyar Yuldashev is set to vis for top honors at the Asian Summer Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform reports.

Today Yuldashev beat Jordanian athlete in the semifinals to advance to the Asian Games finals.

On Saturday, Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighters Marian Urdabayeva and Azhar Salykova are expected to compete for bronze medals in the women’s finals.

Kazakh Anasatia Annaniyeva and Alexander Korobov also reached the canoe slalom finals.

Alisher Yergali and Yusup Batyrmyrzayev are to vie for bronze in the men’s freestyle final bouts.

As of today, Kazakhstan won 68 medals, including nine gold, 18 silver and 41 bronze medals to rank 10th in the overall medal count. China leads the overall Asian Games 2023 medals tally followed by Japan and South Korea.