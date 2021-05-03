EN
    13:39, 03 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh karatekas haul 3 medals in Portugal

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani karatekas won three medals at the Karate 1 tournament in Lisbon, Portugal, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Kaisar Alpysbai scooped gold in Men’s 60kg weight category for Team Kazakhstan by defeating an opponent from Latvia.

    Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Asadilov settled for bronze in the same weight category by stunning a Swiss karateka.

    Moldir Zhanbyrbai of Kazakhstan was upset by a karateka from the Philippines in the Women’s 50kg final and took home silver.


    Kazakhstan Sport
