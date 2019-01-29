11:59, 29 January 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakh karatekas pocket 3 bronze medals in Paris
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh athletes managed to win bronze medals at the first 2019 Karate-1 Premier League tournament hosted by Paris, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In men's -60kg division, Kazakhstan's Darkhan Assadilov defeated Albasher Saud of Saudi Arabia.
Didar Amirali of Kazakhstan was stronger than Moroccan Zakaria Ayoub in the -67kg category.
In the same weight category, Kazakh fighter Assylbek Muratov beat D'Onofrio Francesco of Italy.
It is worth mentioning this was a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.