Kazakh karatekas pocket 3 bronze medals in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh athletes managed to win bronze medals at the first 2019 Karate-1 Premier League tournament hosted by Paris, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

In men's -60kg division, Kazakhstan's Darkhan Assadilov defeated Albasher Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Didar Amirali of Kazakhstan was stronger than Moroccan Zakaria Ayoub in the -67kg category.



In the same weight category, Kazakh fighter Assylbek Muratov beat D'Onofrio Francesco of Italy.



It is worth mentioning this was a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.