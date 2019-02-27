Kazakh karatekas to fight in Salzburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 32 karatekas from Kazakhstan will partake in the Karate 1 Series A- Salzburg 2019, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The tournament will bring together 2,057 participants from 99 countries in Austria.



Unlike the Premiere League stages, the number of participants of the tournament in Salzburg is not limited.



The roster of the Kazakhstani team includes Didar Amirali who won big in the first two Premiere League events this year as well as Darkhan Assadilov who demonstrated excellent results in the UAE.