    13:49, 16 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh karatekas to partake in 2019 Asian Senior Championship in Tashkent

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 16th AKF (Asian Karate Federation) Senior Championship is to start on July 19 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz

    The decision was made during the AKF Congress held within the framework of the Asian Championship in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2017.

    330 karatekas of 32 countries will compete at the Asian Championship. Among them will be those of the top 50 Olympic athletes.

    Shortly before the tournament, the Kazakhstanis underwent a training camp at the AIBA Academy.

