Kazakh karatekas to vie for top honors at Asian Games

Today Kazakh Nurkanat Azhikanov is set to take on Nepalese karateka in the men’s team first bout at the Asian Summer Games. Laura Alikul will fight for a spot in the women’s semifinals, Kazinform reports.

Jiu-jitsu fighters Aldiyar Serik, Mansur Khabibulla, Darkhan Nortayev, Nurzhan Batyrbekov, Nazgul Rakhayeva, Asemkhan Isakhanova will compete in the opening rounds.

Kazakh wrestlers Islam Umayev and Alimkhan Syzdykov are to compete to get into the Greco-Roman wrestling finals today.