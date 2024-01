Kazakh karatekas win 17 medals at World Championship in Odessa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athletes won 17 medals at the World Kyokushin Karate Championship, Kazinform correspondent cites the Republican National Kyokushin Karate Federation.

In total, the Kazakh karatekas won 12 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

The names of the winners are listed below:



12-13 years old, (45 kg) Kemelbekova Kamila 2nd place (Zhambyl region),

12-13, (40 kg) Datka Kuanysh 1st (Zhambyl region),

12-13, (45 kg) Gurov Gleb 3rd (East Kazakhstan region),

12-13, (50 kg) Azhibek Medet 1st (Almaty region),

14-15, (45 kg) Kostubayev Diaz 2nd (East Kazakhstan region),

14-15, (50 kg) Zhangabylov Rahat 1st (Astana),

16-17, (50 kg) Shaukilov Aibek 1st (Kyzylorda region),

16-17, (60 kg) Galeyev Askhat 1st (Akmola region),

16-17, (50 kg) Sauytova Madina 1st (Astana),

+18, (55 kg) Uzakbayeva Narkyz 1st (Akmola region),

+18, (+70 kg) Sabyrkhan Alemgul 1st (Akmola region),

+18, (60 kg) Temirlan Zhanibek 1st (Astana),

+18, (70 kg) Karmenov Alisher 1st (Astana),

+18, (70 kg) Alimusinov Daniyar 2nd (Astana),

+18, (80 kg) Kotov Andrey 1st (Atyrau region),

+18, (80 kg) Sadvakasov Nurlykhan 2nd (Astana),

+18, (+80) Garas Nikita 1st (Karaganda region).

For information to those who want to meet the winners, the national team arrives on January 30 at 3.35 a.m. local time to the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.