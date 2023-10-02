Kazakh Karimi earns quota spot for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Leader of the Kazakh national artistic gymnastics team Milad Karimi won the quota place for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the World Championships underway in Antwerp, Belgium, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships take place in Belgium between 30 September and 8 October 2023.

Notably, Milad also slides into the World Championships finals in floor exercise, horizontal bar routine and all-round.