EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:42, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Karimi earns quota spot for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

    Sport
    Photo: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service

    Leader of the Kazakh national artistic gymnastics team Milad Karimi won the quota place for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the World Championships underway in Antwerp, Belgium, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

    The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships take place in Belgium between 30 September and 8 October 2023.

    Notably, Milad also slides into the World Championships finals in floor exercise, horizontal bar routine and all-round.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!