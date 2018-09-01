Kazakh kayaker Inna Klinova bags gold at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inna Klinova of Kazakhstan has finished first in the women's kayak single 200-meter sprint at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakh athlete Inna Klinova came in 42.045 seconds, having outstripped Yue Li of China by 0.462 seconds. The bronze was taken by Japan's Yuka Ono.

As to the men's kayak single 200-meter sprint, Kazakhstan's Sergii Tokarnytskyi struck silver, losing to Gwanghee Cho of the Republic of Korea.

In the final swim he literally was not enough to keep the lead - at the finish he was second. Singaporean kayaker Yingjie Mervyn Toh was third in the podium.

In the meantime, finishing 37,371 seconds in the men's canoe double 200m event, Kazakh athletes Timur Khaidarov and Merey Medetov clinched bronze. The teams of China and Uzbekistan gained gold (36.940) and silver (37.080), respectively.