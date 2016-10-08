EN
    Kazakh Kerimbayeva wins big at 2016 Shymkent Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Kamila Kerimbayeva won the singles and doubles titles at the ITF tournament in Shymkent with the prize fund of $10,000 this week.

    Top seed Kerimbayeva outclassed another Kazakhstani Gyuzal Ainitdinova in straight sets 6-0, 6-4 in the final match on Saturday.

    It should be noted that Kerimbayeva together with Russian Yana Sizikova collected the women's doubles title on Friday. They defeated the Russian-German 6-2, 6-3 in the final, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

