Kazakh Khoroshavin wins bronze at Track Asia Cup 2024 in Thailand

Kazakh Maxim Khoroshavin won a bronze medal at the Track Asia Cup 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

The event kicked off on August 28 to bring together 167 athletes from 10 countries.

Eight sportsmen including Alsher Zhumakhan, Iliya Karabutov, Andrei Chugai, Kirill Kurdidi, Ramazan Mukhtar, Rizvan Beissenbayev, Viktor Golov and Maxim Khoroshavin represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.

The Track Asia Cup 2024 will run until August 30.