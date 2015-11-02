16:28, 02 November 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakh kickboxers rank 7th at World Championship in Serbia
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 700 fighters from 60 countries of the world gathered in Belgrade from October 26 through November 1, 2015 for the Low-Kick and K-1 World Kickboxing Championship (adults).
Kazakhstani team ranked 7th in an unofficial final protocol, Kazinform has learnt from the National Teams Directorate. The winners:
1st place - Serbia 2nd place - Russia 3rd place - Belarus
Among those who showed excellent results are the trainees of the national team's chief coach Kairat Smagulov:
1st place - Chingiskhan Tlemissov K1/60 kg (Astana) 2nd place - Sayan Zhakupov K1/71 kg (Pavlodar) 3rd place - Nurken Tulegenov Low-Kick/54 kg (Shymkent) 4th place - Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov Low-Kick/57 kg (Semey)