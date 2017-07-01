Kazakh kickboxers take part in international tournament in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Athletes from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Kyrgyzstan are taking part in the first international kickboxing tournament among the countries of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking countries in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports from Baku.

Kazakh athletes compete in seven weight categories: Nurlan Tulegenov (51 kg), Balgabay Fazylkhan (60 kg), Safar Ahmadov (63 kg), Kanagat Nurgaliyev (67 kg), Bakytbek Shyntemir (71 kg), Mikhail Tatkov (81 kg) and Zahar Vorobey (91 kg).

Nurken Tulegenov defeated his opponent from Turkey Ayjan Kaiya, advancing to the final to meet Azerbaijani Anar Mammadov. Bakytbek Shyntemir and Zahar Vorobey will also compete in the finals.

"We came here at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, I think the most important thing is sports - for peace and harmony, through sport we unite and find friends. The task of this program is to unite us so that we Turkic-speaking countries know our roots, history, and traditions. It is a good thing, we will support it and come to participate.There are no losers here, only winners, as friendship is the most important thing," said the president of the Kazakhstan Kickboxing

Federation Tastanbek Yessentayev.