EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:01, 28 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh knockout artist reveals his next fight opponent

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Ali Akhmedov (6-0, 4 KOs) told Sports.kz the name of his potential opponent in the next fight.

    It is expected to be Kent Holland (4-0-1, 2 KOs) from the US. The 30-year-old light heavyweight made his debut in professional ring in 2014. Three of his five rivals were rookies, while the other two had the following stats: 0-3 and 5-13-2.

    Akhmedov vs. Holland fight should be held in Minneapolis (Minnesota) on June 30. They will struggle for WBC North America light heavyweight champion title.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!