Kazakh knockout artist reveals his next fight opponent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Ali Akhmedov (6-0, 4 KOs) told Sports.kz the name of his potential opponent in the next fight.

It is expected to be Kent Holland (4-0-1, 2 KOs) from the US. The 30-year-old light heavyweight made his debut in professional ring in 2014. Three of his five rivals were rookies, while the other two had the following stats: 0-3 and 5-13-2.

Akhmedov vs. Holland fight should be held in Minneapolis (Minnesota) on June 30. They will struggle for WBC North America light heavyweight champion title.