Kazakh KO artists weighed in before fighting in U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxers Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0, 6 KOs) and Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0, 7 KOs) will have their next bouts in the professional ring tomorrow morning Astana time (today evening local time), Sports.kz reports.

The event will take place in Santa Ynez, California. Super welterweight boxer Ashkeyev will face Puerto Rico's Luis Hernandez (16-6, 9 KOs), while middleweight Nursultanov will fight vs. Ramon Aguinaga (13-1, 9 KOs) of Mexico.

The two of our athletes have recently undergone the weigh-in procedure, fitting within the limits of their weight divisions. Ashkeyev and Hernandez weigh 154 pounds. Nursultanov's weight was 161.8 pounds, whereas his opponent turned out heavier - 167.6 pounds.