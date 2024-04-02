Kazakh kobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek to perform in duet with Dimash Qudaibergen in Hungary and Türkiye

Kazakhstani kobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek is to perform together with singer Dimash Qudaibergen in Hungary and Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh culture and information ministry.

Olzhas, who has been playing on the kobyz for over 20 years, performs at the world best stages and wins the hearts of social network users.

Since 2017, Olzhas has been performing on large stages together with world renowned singer Dimash Qudaibergen. The kobyz player drew attention after posting his videos on social networks, where her performs soundtracks from foreign films. There are two songs written together with Russian producer Igor Krotoi and Dimash as well as the works of composer Renat Gaisin in his repertoire.

This May, Olzhas is to perform together with Dimash in Hungary and Türkiye as part of the latter’s concert tour 'Stranger'. The kobyz player is to present five performances, including solo ones and as a duet with Dimash.

At almost every concert during foreign tours, spectators come and take interest in the instrument unfamiliar for them, admire the sounds of the kobyz. Therefore, I’d like to make our national musical instrument known all over the world, said Olzhas.

The Kazakh musician plans to give his solo concert this year.