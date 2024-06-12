Kazakh, Korean leaders visit Uly dala altyny exhibition

Presidents of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Yoon Suk Yeol visited a gala concert of artists of Kazakhstan and Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Ahead of the event, the leaders of the two countries attended the exhibition Uly dala altyny (The Gold of the Great Steppe) held in the foyer of the Kazakh National Musical and Drama Theatre named after Kalibek Kuanyshbayev.

Photo: Akorda

The Presidents were presented with the historic artifacts made of gold. The centerpiece of the exhibition was the renovated clothing and armor of the Golden Man, unearthed during the excavations of the Issyk mound.

Photo: Akorda