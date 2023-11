ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №57 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the 2016 Wimbledon in London after a tough opener.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani defeated Martin Klizan from Slovakia in a three-set thriller 7-6, 7-6, 6-4.

He will vie against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the man ranked 42 spots higher by the ATP, in the second round of the tournament.

Source: Sports.kz