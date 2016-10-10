Kazakh Kukushkin down in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has moved down in the updated ATP rankings released this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 29-year-old Kukushkin slid one spot down to №89.



Novak Djokovic from Serbia remains world number one. Coming in second is Brit Andy Murray. Swiss Stan Wawrinka landed the third spot this week.



Earlier it was reported that Yaroslava Shvedova rose to the 32nd spot in the updated WTA rankings and became the number one in tennis in Kazakhstan again.