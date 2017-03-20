Kazakh Kukushkin loses in 2017 Irving Challenger final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost in the final of the ATP Challenger in Irving, US, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP.

Kukushkin was stunned by world №94 Aljaz Bedene in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 1-6. It should be noted that the Kazakhstani is ranked 18 spots higher in the ATP ranking than his opponent.



In the semifinal Kukushkin toppled German Dustin Brown in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.



The prize fund of the tournament totaled $150,000.