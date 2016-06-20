Kazakh Kukushkin loses one spot in updated ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Not much has changed in the top 3 of the updated ATP rankings this week. Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings followed by Andy Murray and Roger Federer respectively, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost one spot in the updated rankings and slid to №56. Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov, on the contrary, moved one spot up to №178.



Andrey Golubev also representing Kazakhstan rose two spots up to №204. Dmitry Popko retained his 210th spot.