Kazakh Kukushkin may face Kei Nishikori at Memphis Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tonight Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 Memphis Open by stunning Denis Kudla, the man 40 spots higher in the ATP rankings, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh left the fifth-seed Kudla no chances in the first set defeating him 6-1, but struggled in the second one eventually winning it 7-5.

In the quarterfinals Kukushkin might face the top-seed Kei Nishikori or wildcard Ryan Harrison. It is worth mentioning that Kukushkin was unable to beat Nishikori since losing the Cincinnati Masters title to the Japanese in 2011.

Recall that Italian Luca Vanni succumbed to Kukushkin in the opening round.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $693,000.