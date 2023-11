ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has slightly improved his standings in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

Being the only Kazakhstani male player in the top 100, Kukushkin moved one spot up to №79.



Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings this week, followed by Brit Andy Murray and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.