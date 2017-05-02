Kazakh Kukushkin out of BMW Open in Munich

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian tennis player Thomaz Bellucci strolled into the second round of the BMW Open by FWU in Munich on Monday by outplaying Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-2, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The opponents spent 1 hour 17 minutes on court. The 29-year-old native of Tiete ranked 57th in the world by the ATP hit 4 aces and made 2 double faults.



By defeating Kukushkin in Munich, Bellucci took their head to head rivalry to 2:1.