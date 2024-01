ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan was stunned in the second round of the Wimbledon 2017 in London on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №30 Mischa Zverev from Germany edged Kukushkin out in a five-set match. Zverev needed more than 3 hours to defeat the Kazakhstani 6-1, 6-2, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4.



By winning the encounter the German tennis player took his head-to-head rivalry with Kukushkin to 2:2.