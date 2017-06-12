Kazakh Kukushkin plummets in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the ATP Top 100, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin plummeted 41 spots down to №126 of the updated ATP rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, improved his standing by climbing nine spots up to №134. Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan is ranked 193rd.



After the 2017 Roland Garros final, Rafael Nadal rose to the second spot of the rankings. British Andy Murray still tops the rankings despite losing to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the epic Roland Garros semifinal. Wawrinka is third in the world.