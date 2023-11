ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The only representative of Kazakhstan in the top 100 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Mikhail Kukushkin lost seven spots in the updated ranking of the association, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani slid to №97 and is close to crashing out of the top 100 next week.



Serb Novak Djokovic still dominates the ranking. He is followed by Brit Andy Murray and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.